by Chris Harnick | Thu., 26 Sep. 2019 10:30 AM
Forget Bran Stark, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are in their own game of thrones. E! News has your exclusive first look at the new season 12 photos of your favorite Georgia gals on the throne.
Who will be queen of the ATL? You'll have to see for yourself on Sunday, Nov. 3 when Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams return. One-time cast member Kenya Moore is back holding a peach for season 12 while Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam return as friends of the ladies.
The season 12 trailer, below, kicks off with lots of yelling for security, a scuffle and a lot of upset ladies. As per usual, there are plenty of laughs, trips and shade as the ladies open their lives to cameras.
In the trailer, Porsha tackles rumors about her marriage, NeNe asks Gregg about his feelings with open marriages and Kenya butting heads with Eva.
"Somebody in this room is the f—king snake," Kenya says. Uh oh.
Below, see the ladies take their thrones.
Cynthia is growing her empire with Bailey Wine Cellar, and flourishing in her personal life with her new boyfriend. She's cautious, but optimistic about her romantic future, but what about her friendship with NeNe?
NeNe reconnected with Gregg, who is now cancer-free, but what about reunited with her friends?
A new baby and new rumors really do a number of Porsha this season.
She's back! Kenya got the man and the baby, but is there a happy ending for her fairy tale? Despite her best efforts, Kenya's marriage may be coming to an end. Motherhood hasn't exactly softened this peach.
She had the wedding of her dreams with baby No. 3 on the way, now Eva is juggling all the ups and downs of friendships, pregnancy and house hunting.
In season 12, Kandi is as busy as ever. Her empire and family are expanding, but does she have too many balls in the air?
The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
