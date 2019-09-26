Katie Holmes' Tribute to Daughter Suri Cruise Will Warm Your Heart

Katie Holmes is celebrating National Daughters' Day!

Suri Cruise's mom took to Instagram early Thursday morning to share a (day-late) tribute to her 13-year-old daughter. The sweet post featured a painting of a mother-daughter duo gathering flowers. Holmes simply captioned the photo "#nationaldaughtersday" with a slew of red hearts. Need she say more?

If the photo looks familiar, it's because Holmes has posted a picture of the painting before. As fans will recall, she shared a photo of the same piece earlier this year for Mother's Day.

"Thank you to my mom for her limitless sacrifice, wisdom and love," she wrote on the social network at the time. "Happy Mother's Day to all. We are so very #blessed."

While the Dawson's Creek actress regularly posts on Instagram, she rarely shares photos of her daughter. After all, protecting her only child's privacy has always been a top priority. Still, she knows she can't guard her from the limelight completely.