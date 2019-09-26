Katie Holmes' Tribute to Daughter Suri Cruise Will Warm Your Heart

by kelli boyle | Thu., 26 Sep. 2019 9:23 AM

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes is celebrating National Daughters' Day!

Suri Cruise's mom took to Instagram early Thursday morning to share a (day-late) tribute to her 13-year-old daughter. The sweet post featured a painting of a mother-daughter duo gathering flowers. Holmes simply captioned the photo "#nationaldaughtersday" with a slew of red hearts. Need she say more?

If the photo looks familiar, it's because Holmes has posted a picture of the painting before. As fans will recall, she shared a photo of the same piece earlier this year for Mother's Day.

"Thank you to my mom for her limitless sacrifice, wisdom and love," she wrote on the social network at the time. "Happy Mother's Day to all. We are so very #blessed."

While the Dawson's Creek actress regularly posts on Instagram, she rarely shares photos of her daughter. After all, protecting her only child's privacy has always been a top priority. Still, she knows she can't guard her from the limelight completely.

Does Katie Holmes Give Beauty Tips to Suri?

"In today's world a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids; in my household we know what they print isn't true, so we don't pay attention," she told Town & Country in 2017. "There are more important things. But it's very relatable to me; if people know who you are, they might write about you, and you can't control that."

It looks like Holmes isn't the only one in the family with an appreciation for art. Just like week, she shared a portrait her sister Nancy painted.

Enjoy the special day, you two!

