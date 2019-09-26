The Best Dressed Asian Spotted At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2020

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 26 Sep. 2019 2:51 AM

We are in the final stretch of fashion month and the biggest shows in fashion are saved for last. 

Naturally, celebrities from all over the world have flown over to the beautiful city of Paris to sit front row as top designers present their Spring/Summer 2020 collection. From Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent to Virginie Viard's Chanel, the biggest names in fashion meets the biggest names in Hollywood and Asia. 

In the spirit of Paris Fashion Week, stars have come to the shows dressed to impress. 

Here are some of the best dressed Asian celebrities spotted at one of the biggest events in fashion: 

Suzy Bae, Dior, Paris Fashion Week

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Suzy Bae

At Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020

Xiao Wen Ju, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Xiao Wen Ju

Outside Lanvin Spring/Summer 2020

Zhang Yuxi, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Zhang Yuxi

Outside Lanvin Spring/Summer 2020

Ki Eun-Se, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Ki Eun-Se

Outside Lanvin Spring/Summer 2020

Alien Huang, Saint Lauren, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Alien Huang

At Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020

Chang Chun Ning, Saint Laurent, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Chang Chun Ning

At Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020

Rosé, BLACKPINK, Paris Fashion Week SS20

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Rosé (BLACKPINK)

At Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020

AngelaBaby, Dior, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

AngelaBaby

At Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020

Deepika Padukone, Dior, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Deepika Padukone

At Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020

Neelofa Mohd Noor, Dior, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Neelofa Mohd Noor

At Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020

Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki, Dior, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki

At Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, Dior, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana

At Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 

