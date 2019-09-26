The Best Dressed Asian Spotted At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2020

We are in the final stretch of fashion month and the biggest shows in fashion are saved for last.
Naturally, celebrities from all over the world have flown over to the beautiful city of Paris to sit front row as top designers present their Spring/Summer 2020 collection. From Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent to Virginie Viard's Chanel, the biggest names in fashion meets the biggest names in Hollywood and Asia.
In the spirit of Paris Fashion Week, stars have come to the shows dressed to impress.
Here are some of the best dressed Asian celebrities spotted at one of the biggest events in fashion:
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Suzy Bae
At Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020
Hanna Lassen/Getty Images
Xiao Wen Ju
Outside Lanvin Spring/Summer 2020
Hanna Lassen/Getty Images
Zhang Yuxi
Outside Lanvin Spring/Summer 2020
Hanna Lassen/Getty Images
Ki Eun-Se
Outside Lanvin Spring/Summer 2020
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Alien Huang
At Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Chang Chun Ning
At Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Rosé (BLACKPINK)
At Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
AngelaBaby
At Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior
Deepika Padukone
At Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior
Neelofa Mohd Noor
At Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior
Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki
At Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior
Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana
At Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020