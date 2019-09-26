MONSTA X Working On Mysterious MV In Los Angeles; Confirms Comeback

Who do you love? If your answer is MONSTA X, you'll be glad to hear that the K-pop boy band is going to make their comeback really soon!

Starship Entertainment, the boy band's management agency, confirmed the news with news outlets today, saying, "They are currently preparing for their comeback. The comeback is expected to be in late October, but the exact timing will be revealed soon."

Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. released several hit singles this year — including "Who Do U Love" featuring French Montana, and their most recent track, "Love U" — but this news marks their first comeback in eight months, after the release of "Alligator" in February.

Earlier this week, the seven-member boy band was spotted shooting in the rain in Los Angeles, according to a report by Metro UK. They were reportedly shooting the new music video for their upcoming release, which led fans to speculate if the group was shooting a music video for their song "Love U" or an entirely new track.