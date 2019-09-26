MONSTA X Working On Mysterious MV In Los Angeles; Confirms Comeback

David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 26 Sep. 2019 12:26 AM
David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Who do you love? If your answer is MONSTA X, you'll be glad to hear that the K-pop boy band is going to make their comeback really soon!
Starship Entertainment, the boy band's management agency, confirmed the news with news outlets today, saying, "They are currently preparing for their comeback. The comeback is expected to be in late October, but the exact timing will be revealed soon."
Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. released several hit singles this year — including "Who Do U Love" featuring French Montana, and their most recent track, "Love U" — but this news marks their first comeback in eight months, after the release of "Alligator" in February.
Earlier this week, the seven-member boy band was spotted shooting in the rain in Los Angeles, according to a report by Metro UK. They were reportedly shooting the new music video for their upcoming release, which led fans to speculate if the group was shooting a music video for their song "Love U" or an entirely new track.
Yesterday, the boys also rocked the stage on The Ellen Show, where they performed their hit "Who Do U Love", as well as a rendition of "Oh My!" from their their 2018 album Take.1 Are You There?
The K-pop band also performed at both the Life Is Beautiful festival and the iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend.
Watch their performance at The Ellen Show below.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?