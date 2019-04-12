A SuperM And Marvel Collaboration Is In The Works!

Courtesy of SM Entertainment
by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 25 Sep. 2019 8:50 PM
Looks like the "Avengers of K-pop" are going to meet the Avengers for real!
Speaking at the World Knowledge Forum in Seoul, SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man revealed plans for K-pop super group SuperM to collaborate with cinematic powerhouse Marvel.
"Starting with SuperM, we are slated to work on a collaboration with Marvel," he said, according to the Maeil Kyungjae. "I'm not sure how exactly that collaboration will work, but we will work on making a story with SuperM, and with the Marvel Story, to make songs that everyone can sing."
SuperM is the first mega boy band of its kind in South Korea, made up from members of different existing boy bands. The confirmed members include EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, SHINee's Taemin, NCT's Mark and Taeyong, and WayV's Ten and Lucas.
Yesterday, the boy band revealed its debut showcase would take place in Los Angeles at Capitol Records, and that it would be livestreamed on their YouTube channel as well.
The first combined trailer for all the members was also released, much to their fans' delight.
Back in August when the group was revealed, Lee described the group with the "Avengers" moniker as a shorthand for the scale of the collaboration, but now it looks like it's becoming a reality!
Stay tuned for the group's debut on 5 October.
