Who Won Big Brother Season 21?

Congratulations are in order!

Big Brother just named the winner of season 21, and in the end it wasn't much of a surprise. Jackson Michie walked away with the prize, after a wild number of wins throughout the season and after winning the final head of household, versus his showmance partner Holly.

But the jury wasn't always totally sure. The eliminated houseguests met at the beginning of the finale to discuss the final three, and there were disagreements over whether Michie deserved it just based on how he thought he was such a stand-up guy, instead of owning up to how much scheming he had to do throughout the game.