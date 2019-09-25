by Chris Harnick | Wed., 25 Sep. 2019 8:00 PM
There's a new private eye on the block, but she's not your typical TV detective. Sure, she's rough around the edges and breaks the rules, but there's so much more to Dex Parios.
Stumptown introduced viewers to Dex, played by Cobie Smulders, who's, well, a bit of a mess. The character, who is a veteran, loves to gamble and have a drink, but hates to pay her parking tickets and settle her debts.
The first episode of the series based on the comic book of the same name featured Dex locating and ultimately rescuing the granddaughter of Sue Lynn Blackbird (Tantoo Cardinal), the owner of the casino Dex frequents. In the process, Dex got pretty banged up and did the job to the beat of her own drum. That's what Smulders loves about her.
"I just like her, I like the way that she rolls however she's feeling, you know? I like playing sort of a sexually ambiguous woman on network television. I like that she's sort of her own boss. I like that she doesn't really—there's no rules for her," Smulders told press at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour. "So that excited me."
So, did you give Stumptown, which also stars Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez and Camryn Manheim, a watch?
Tell us what you think of the new show in the polls below. Stumptown airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?