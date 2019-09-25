The firm's got another new name. Again.

By the end of Suits' series finale, which aired on Wednesday night, the wall by the elevators read "Litt, Wheeler, Williams, Bennett," which might be an indication of how much changed in this one episode.

First there was the matter of Faye to deal with, but after a couple of contentious courtroom scenes and one mysterious talk with Harvey, she was gone, and everybody had their jobs back. Then it was time for Louis' wedding, which had to be a little rushed when his new wife went into labor and had to be rushed to the hospital in the ambulance Louis had standing by.