The Masked Singer Season 2 Unmasks Its First 2 Celebrities

The Masked Singer has been back for one night and two celebrities have already been unmasked.

We met the first half of the contestants tonight, with pairs of singers going head-to-head for audience votes, then the losers of each of those competitions going up against each other to try to keep their mask on.

After we saw Butterfly, Thingamajig, Egg, Skeleton, Ice Cream, Ladybug, Rottweiler, and Tree, it was Egg and Ice Cream who ended up having to say goodbye to their heads, which is actually fine because those two costumes were giving us the creeps. Egg's got a whole egg face with a cooked egg on his head, and Ice Cream has the scariest smile of all the contestants and we will not miss looking at them. So who were they?