The Masked Singer Season 2 Unmasks Its First 2 Celebrities

by Lauren Piester | Wed., 25 Sep. 2019 7:09 PM

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

The Masked Singer has been back for one night and two celebrities have already been unmasked. 

We met the first half of the contestants tonight, with pairs of singers going head-to-head for audience votes, then the losers of each of those competitions going up against each other to try to keep their mask on. 

After we saw Butterfly, Thingamajig, Egg, Skeleton, Ice Cream, Ladybug, Rottweiler, and Tree, it was Egg and Ice Cream who ended up having to say goodbye to their heads, which is actually fine because those two costumes were giving us the creeps. Egg's got a whole egg face with a cooked egg on his head, and Ice Cream has the scariest smile of all the contestants and we will not miss looking at them. So who were they? 

Watch

Nicole Scherzinger Goes Full Detective Mode for Masked Singer

Well, the panel's guesses were pretty on the money, particularly for Egg. Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke both guessed figure skating star Johnny Weir, and it was in fact figure skating star Johnny Weir. 

No one specifically guessed who the Ice Cream was, but they were all headed in the right direction—a guy who got famous on the internet. It ended up being Ninja, a professional video game player and Youtuber with 22 million subscribers. 

You can see their clues below, along with the clues we got for the other six singers we met tonight. 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Egg: Johnny Weir

Week 1 Clues: "intimate evenings with egg," strong on the outside, vulnerable on the inside, coming on this show is a bit of a leap, years of being on top of the pyramid, going for the gold, always eggs-tra and does enjoy a good sparkle 

Visuals: snow globe, swan, dreamcatcher, creepy dolls, a skateboard 

Songs: "Just Dance" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Ice Cream: Ninja

Week 1 Clues: Every day is cheat day, but life wasn't always this chill, caught a lot of flack for doing what he loved most, his parents had their doubts, believed in his ridiculous dream and turned his fantasy into reality, has over a billion reasons to be proud of his hard work, used to performing in front of millions of people, now in a "different kind of mask," says he's sweet and everybody loves him 

Visuals: Lots of money, karate, headphones, emojis 

Songs: "Old Town Road" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Butterfly

Week 1 Clues: Was waiting patiently in a cocoon for the past year, has achieved success in many stages of life, terrified of London where she used to call home, here to take us to church, used a southern accent when answering the judges 

Visuals: child's bedroom, double decker bus, photoshoot, prayer hands

Songs: "Bang Bang" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Thingamajig

Week 1 Clues: Clues given in a sort of rap, he's a feathery gentle giant, has a magic case, singing isn't his thing, puzzles, he's more than fashion shoots and dreams 

Visuals: closet filled with suits, briefcase with magic tricks, sneakers, feather boa, cupcake with a "4" candle

Songs: "Easy Like Sunday Morning" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Skeleton

Week 1 Clues: Chose because he has no fear of death, doesn't over eat, been around the block a few times, so many doors opened for him, always say yes, tired of playing second fiddle, tonight's going to be a wild and crazy party, "party on, dudes" 

Visuals: doors, a fireplace, Christmas party with two dudes and mistletoe 

Songs: mashup of "Good Times" and "Rapper's Delight"

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Ladybug

Week 1 Clues: "Spin Your Wheel" game show, had a lifetime of drama, family feud, lots of family gossip, born into the limelight, has a southern accent, has been through so much

Visuals: ham, pumpkin, skull, police car, gavel, dog with mail, scorpion, bridge, baseball bat 

Songs: "Holding Out For a Hero" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Rottweiler

Week 1 Clues: Gotta look your best in order to perform your best, "pigskin under the Friday night lights," rose to fame almost overnight by being a hungry competitor, chose Rottweiler because he was bitten by one as a kid, wants to show the doubters it's not over, ready to take a bite out of the competition 

Visuals: grooming station, "fantasy champion" ring

Songs: "Maneater" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Tree

Week 1 Clues: Loves getting dolled up but it's only once a year, wishes people knew her for more than one thing, spends so long in exile when she could "dish out" more talents to make the world smile, more than an expert in delicious treats, here to jazz up her career

Visuals: public storage, "30," old black and white TV, measuring cups, sugar 

Songs: "High Hopes" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Black Widow

Black Widow wins for officially being the most terrifying of the whole bunch. 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Flower

But Flower's a close second to Black Widow!

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Fox

This steampunk fox has got quite the attitude. 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Panda

Where can we get a pair of those pants, though?

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Penguin

Maybe this is who Jonah Hill's playing in The Batman

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Leopard

The Leopard is looking positively regal. 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Flamingo

The flamingo clearly has the moves even in a still photograph!

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Eagle

The eagle definitely has one of the coolest outfits, but can he sing? We will find out!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

