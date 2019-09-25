Life goes on and Miley Cyrus is ready to move on with it.

In the span of nearly two months, the musician went from being married to Liam Hemsworth, to dating The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter, before ultimately becoming a single woman. And now, she's ready to embrace living solo for the first time in 10 years.

A source tells E! News that the musician is "hitting the reset button" following her breakups from Kaitlynn and Liam. "Miley did not want to rush into anything. She and Kaitlynn have been close friends for a long time and things got romantic. Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn't ready for a relationship," a second source explains. "She needs to be by herself."

A third insider adds, "Miley feels like she got in over her head by moving on so quickly with Kaitlynn Carter after her split from Liam."