Diplo is officially recruiting the Jonas Brothers to collaborate on his country music album, y'all.

Speculation over their collaboration began when fans started noticing that the Jonas Brothers had unfollowed everyone but Diplo on Instagram. Then, they began posting only photos of the Los Angeles based DJ and record producer. Obsessed, much? However, it wasn't really the Jonas Brothers unfollowing accounts and spamming their followers with Diplo content. It was Diplo himself who had hacked the brothers' account.

Diplo began his trolling by sharing a black and white photo of himself in only Calvin Klein briefs (NSFW y'all), then he shared a photo of pop-rock band Hanson and captioned it saying, "never forget the original jonas brothers," and he also shared another shirtless photo of himself holding three Grammy awards.

E! News has since confirmed that the DJ and the pop band are teaming up on a new song for Diplo's country album. Does this mean we'll soon get to see the Jonas Brothers decked out in cowboy getup? We're not complaining.