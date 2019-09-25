Not everyone has treated Cardi B with the respect she deserves.

While she may be one of the biggest rappers in the world, the Grammy winner is opening up about some of the struggles she faced when starting out in the industry.

"I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was just trying to get close to me like, ‘Yah you want to get in this magazine?' and he pulled his d--k out," Cardi B recalled for WE tv's Untold Stories of Hip Hop. "I was so f--king mad."

In addition to abruptly leaving the shoot, Cardi also went to higher ups and shared her story. Unfortunately, the artist didn't get the reaction she was hoping for.

"And you know what's so crazy?" she explained to host Angie Martinez. "I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?'"