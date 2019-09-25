by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., 25 Sep. 2019 4:56 PM
To drop an album or not to drop an album? That is the question.
Safe to say, only Kanye Westholds the answers to that question. The rapper's forthcoming album Jesus Is King was supposed to drop on Friday, Sept. 27, however, Variety is now reporting that sources close to the situation say that's not looking very likely. The album was initially announced in late August of this year thanks to a tweet from the musician's doting wife, Kim Kardashian.
Kim tweeted a pic of the album title, release date, track list, and captioned the pic with a simple praying hands emoji. If the album isn't happening, then Kim sure doesn't know it yet. Early on Wednesday the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star re-tweeted a fan post about the album dropping in two days.
While neither Kanye or Kim have announced anything contrary to the album's arrival on Friday, this wouldn't be the first time the star has delayed a project. In fact, around the same time last year, Kanye announced that his album Yandhi would be released in September, before moving the date back to November, and then ultimately never releasing it.
It remains to be seen if we'll be getting new music from Kanye this week, but this album would mark a departure from some of his past work. Over the last year the musician has received praise for his Sunday Services. These services became star-studded events and brought out stars like Brad Pitt and Chance the Rapper. He even held an Easter service at Coachella.
Considering the title of the album and track names like "God Is," Baptized," and "Sweet Jesus," it looks like this album may have a lot of religious overtones.
No one can be sure what Kanye has up his sleeve, but we're hoping it's an album!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?