These Disney-Pixar Pancakes Are Almost Too Perfect to Eat!

  • By
    &

by Rebecca Macatee | Fri., 21 Aug. 2015 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Forget banana pancakes with Jack Johnson—it's Disney-Pixar pancakes with Dancakes that we want!

Dancakes, whose real name is Daniel Drake, describes himself as "the world's first professional pancake artist," and based on this incredible YouTube video he posted of his culinary creations, we'd say he's earned that title and then some!

In the clip above, Dancakes transforms characters from Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille, WALL-E, Up, Brave and Inside Out into incredible, totally edible pancakes! 

NEWS: Is it really that important to eat breakfast when you're trying to lose weight?! Find out what this new study says!

Each and every one looks pretty close to perfect, but how do these things taste? Dancakes told one commenter that he uses food gel (which itself has no taste), so these Disney-Pixar delights "taste like delicious buttermilk pancakes!"

He isn't just saying that, either, because we're pretty sure he and his pals personally polished off each and every one of his creations. When a YouTuber inquired as to who ate all the pancakes, Dancakes replied, "lets just say our bodies hate us..."

Hey, come over to our house any time!

NEWS: It's not National Pancake Day anymore, but therse 18 weird pancake recipes still actually sound delicious!

By the way, Dancakes doesn't just do pancake art of Disney-Pixar characters. As he says on his website, "The rule is, I'll never turn down a request. If you wanna challenge me, do it. I challenge you to challenge me..."

Gotta love a man who's confident in the kitchen! Dancakes keeps busy when he's away from the griddle, too. According to his website, he "also performs as the frontman and lead lyricist behind the megahip pop-rock experiment Psych Squared, he freelances as a graphic designer, and illustrates and self-publishes his own line of comic books, featuring characters of his own design as well as members of his band."

OK, now we're hungry again. Oh, and while we're on the topic of fun chefs, know who might get a kick out of Dancakes' creations? Jennifer Garner, who describes herself as a "food geek" in the video below!

PHOTOS: Hot celebrity chefs!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Food , Disney , Pixar , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.