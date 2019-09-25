Turns out 2009 would be a big year for Camp. Not only did she appear on The Office, but she also started playing Sarah Newlin on True Blood. It's a role she would play off and on until the series ended in 2014.

"I loved so much about her. I think my favorite thing that I loved playing about her is her complete kind of denial that she was doing anything wrong, like the sheer confidence that she had in her choices, how insane they might have been, there was like never kind of a doubt as to what she was doing was wrong. Whether it was she was doing to turn into a Buddhist and change her name, whatever it may be, kill someone with a high heel. She was just diving off the deep end all the time, which is something I loved playing and not really looking back, you know what I mean? Just throwing herself off the cliff in these situations metaphorically and that was something that was so fun to play for me," she said. "To play someone really certifiably crazy was very fun."