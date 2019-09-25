Score 70% Off AllSaints Flash Sale

by Jake Thompson | Wed., 25 Sep. 2019 12:19 PM
Do you ever pilfer through your closest and realize none of your go-to garments spark joy anymore? Your leather jacket that once was your most prized possession is now the bane of your existence. Your favorite dress that once was your most reliable day-to-night frock is now your most repeated article of clothing, and if you post one more picture of it on Instagram, your friends will think you have a serious fashion problem.
Never fear, fashionistas! The ultra-cool London-bred streetwear brand, AllSaints is having a 70% off flash sale on Nordstrom Rack so you can revamp your wardrobe in style! Known for their biker-chic meets luxury goods, the British brand sets the standard for quality and swag. That being said, the high end garments are known for costing a pretty penny, but lucky for us, you can score bomber jackets, luxury sweaters, and your new go-to dresses for nearly HALF the cost that you're sure to want to keep forever. But hurry up, items are selling like crazy!
Here's seven of our favorites below.
Edgy meets sophisticated in this fishnet long sleeve. Also available in black.
Showcase your fun and flirty side in this ruffled hem and zebra print frock.
Switch up your turtleneck game in this single cold shoulder and decorative tie neck sweater. Also available in charcoal gray and opal pink.
Let your sparkle shine in this open knit stitch knit unlined sweater dress with sequin embellishments.
Cool-factor meets casual in this army jacket featuring camouflage print.
Take on the concrete jungle in this asymmetrical hem dress with unique leaf print.
Upgrade the definition of classic with this wool and leather varsity jacket.
