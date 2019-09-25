Mila Kunis' New Blonde Hair Will Make You Anything But Blue

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 25 Sep. 2019 11:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mila Kunis, Hair

Blackbelts / BACKGRID

Mila Kunis, is that you?

The That '70s Show alum is now a blonde! The actress just debuted a new hairdo while out and about in Los Angeles. In the photos, taken on Tuesday, a smiling Kunis can be seen with her blonde hair, which also now has turquoise blue tips! The 36-year-old star concealed most of her new 'do under a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, but the blonde and blue could still be seen sticking out from under the cap.

This is a major transformation for Kunis, who was just sporting her signature brunette locks at a Dodgers game days ago. Kunis attended the game alongside her husband, Ashton Kutcher, who has been making headlines this week. It was just yesterday that Kutcher took to social media to seemingly respond to ex Demi Moore's new memoir, which shares claims about their former marriage.

"I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet," Kutcher told his fans. "Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. [heart emoji]"

Watch

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Hilariously Slam Split Rumors

Kunis' new 'do also comes amid a series of celeb hair changes, including singer Adam Levine, who is now sporting cornrows.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Los Angeles Dodgers

And, just like Kunis, supermodel Kendall Jenner decided to go blonde, recently debuting lighter locks during London Fashion Week. However, Kendall has since returned to her signature brunette hair.

In addition to Kunis, Levine, and Jenner, celebs like Harry Styles and Joe Keery have also debuted new looks in recent weeks.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Mila Kunis , Apple News , Top Stories , Hair , Celebrities

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.