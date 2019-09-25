Demi Moore and Justin Hartley are the dynamic duo we didn't know we needed.

The two were guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday and starred in a hilarious skit of "Cue Card Cold Read" together.

Dressed in '80s-inspired lawyer attire, the actors were joined by host Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Marc Ronson and delivered dramatic punchy taglines to create an ad for their fictional law firm, The Law Offices of Moore, Hartley, Ronson & Fallon. Neither star knew what the cards would say until they stepped in front of the camera, which lead to tons of laughs.

"It's actually a pretty crazy coincidence because we have a bit of a history," Fallon said while introducing the trio before beginning the sketch. "Now, a lot of people don't know this, but all four of us went to law school together and we worked at the same law firm back in the late '80s. We even shot some commercials for it. But to keep our line-reading fresh, our director wouldn't let us see the lines until we were shooting; we were just reading them for the first time, live."