Men In Makeup: Korean Male Celebrities Are Changing The Perception Of Male Beauty

We often see girl groups and top South Korean actresses front beauty campaigns such as BLACKPINK's Jennie for Hera and Song Hye-kyo for Sulwhasoo. But equally influential are the male idols and actors who have fronted beauty campaigns and become ambassadors for beauty brands.

In South Korea especially, it is not uncommon to see well-groomed men sporting natural makeup on the daily, and to see male idols speak openly about their own beauty regime, from skincare to makeup. Now, we are seeing this trend spread to the West where some of the biggest beauty brands have appointed male Korean stars to front their own beauty campaigns to a global audience.

According to a CNN report, about three quarters of South Korean men undertake a beauty or grooming treatment (from salon hair treatments to at-home facials) at least once a week and the number increases dramatically if we reduce the sample size to males born after the year 2000. They consider these beauty regimes part of grooming and maintaining a clean appearance.

A major contributor to this is, of course, K-pop, where stars perform with a full face of makeup, complete with eyeshadow and lip colour.

While initially this was to prevent male stars from looking "washed out" on camera, it eventually transformed into an aesthetic that is synonymous with the K-pop image.

Today, we're looking at some the pretty boys who not only deliver incredible visuals to beauty campaigns but also breaking male stereotypes on a global scale.