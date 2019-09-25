BLACKPINK's Rosé Makes Her Paris Fashion Week Debut

Each of the BLACKPINK girls are fashion stars in their own right, and one star shone bright at Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2020 show in Paris last night: Rosé!

Rocking up to the show in a structured, oversized black blazer-minidress hybrid, the K-pop superstar was all smiles and attitude at the show's spectacular venue, set against the sparkling Eiffel Tower in the background.

Sporting her signature pastel pink locks, Rosé posed her way through the show like a pro — so much so that you wouldn't believe that this was actually the BLACKPINK member's Paris Fashion Week debut.

Vogue US breathlessly noted the pop star's attendance, noting that she "showed off the daring side of Saint Laurent" on the front row.

The leg-baring look definitely complemented the vocalist's sexy, but dangerous visuals as she sat front row alongside The Kissing Booth and Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, and snapped a pic with confirmed-Blink, Ezra Miller.