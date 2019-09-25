BLACKPINK's Rosé Makes Her Paris Fashion Week Debut

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 25 Sep. 2019 12:15 AM

Ros&amp;eacute;, BLACKPINK, Paris Fashion Week SS20

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Each of the BLACKPINK girls are fashion stars in their own right, and one star shone bright at Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2020 show in Paris last night: Rosé!

Rocking up to the show in a structured, oversized black blazer-minidress hybrid, the K-pop superstar was all smiles and attitude at the show's spectacular venue, set against the sparkling Eiffel Tower in the background.

Sporting her signature pastel pink locks, Rosé posed her way through the show like a pro — so much so that you wouldn't believe that this was actually the BLACKPINK member's Paris Fashion Week debut.

Vogue US breathlessly noted the pop star's attendance, noting that she "showed off the daring side of Saint Laurent" on the front row. 

The leg-baring look definitely complemented the vocalist's sexy, but dangerous visuals as she sat front row alongside The Kissing Booth and Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, and snapped a pic with confirmed-Blink, Ezra Miller.

This is not the first time that a member of BLACKPINK has made her front row debut. Jisoo and Rosé both attended New York Fashion Week last year for Coach, and Jisoo made her London Fashion Week debut this year with an appearance at Burberry's show.

Jennie has been a friend of fashion luxury brand Chanel for a few seasons and is regularly on the front row at their shows — she is expected to make an appearance at the brand's fashion show later this week.

Meanwhile, Lisa has been spotted on the front row of Hedi Slimane's Celine, and is regularly snapped wearing the brand's clothes and bags.

