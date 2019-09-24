SuperM Will Hold Their Explosive Debut Showcase In Hollywood

With their debut just over a week away (4 Oct), K-pop super boy band SuperM has dropped two surprises for fans!

EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, SHINee's Taemin, NCT's Mark and Taeyong, and WayV's Ten and Lucas first announced the date and location of their first showcase performance. It is confirmed to take place in Los Angeles at Capitol Records on 5 Oct.

This was verified by a tweet from the group, saying, "LA! We'll be coming on Oct 5 & we would love to see you all at @CapitolRecords [heart emoji] This will be our first ever performance together as #SuperM! Tix are very limited so head to http://supermofficial.com to get yours & for more info [star emoji] See you there! #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMtheFuture"

SuperM is the first boy band of its kind to pull members of different existing K-pop bands to create a mega group. SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man shared that fans can expect "best quality music and 'on-another-level' performances" by the group earlier at the group's announcement.