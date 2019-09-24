SuperM Will Hold Their Explosive Debut Showcase In Hollywood

Courtesy of SM Entertainment
by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 24 Sep. 2019 8:29 PM
With their debut just over a week away (4 Oct), K-pop super boy band SuperM has dropped two surprises for fans!
EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, SHINee's Taemin, NCT's Mark and Taeyong, and WayV's Ten and Lucas first announced the date and location of their first showcase performance. It is confirmed to take place in Los Angeles at Capitol Records on 5 Oct.
This was verified by a tweet from the group, saying, "LA! We'll be coming on Oct 5 & we would love to see you all at @CapitolRecords [heart emoji] This will be our first ever performance together as #SuperM! Tix are very limited so head to http://supermofficial.com to get yours & for more info [star emoji] See you there! #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMtheFuture"
SuperM is the first boy band of its kind to pull members of different existing K-pop bands to create a mega group. SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man shared that fans can expect "best quality music and 'on-another-level' performances" by the group earlier at the group's announcement.
The second surprise for SuperM fans came in the form of a combined trailer of all seven members. Over the past few weeks, the boys had their individual trailers dropped across their official social media channels, but this is the first time that they have appeared in a video together.
Opening the video with an evocative shot of the members strutting into a stadium of screaming fans and flashing bulbs (which we're sure won't be too off the mark when they make their debut), before segueing into the individual members' introductions, and ending with a group shot of all the members posing together.
Needless to say, fans were blown away by the visuals in the video.
"I CANT I CANT I CANT THIS IS UNREAL," one fan breathlessly tweeted.
Another said, "I feel like their visuals have increased tenfold somehow."
"AHHHH! This is GORGEOUS! Can't wait for the MV teaser," another fan wrote.
@amnouni1 I CANT I CANT I CANT THIS IS UNREAL OH MY GO DBIHSDUYDH— Yoongeez // HBD NAMJOON (@armyl_taylor) September 24, 2019
Ok they're really f*cking it up like I feel like their visuals have increased tenfold somehow— STREAM BULLET TO THE HEART || 📌ATEEZ au (@SHIBERshiba) September 24, 2019
AHHHH! This is GORGEOUS! Can't wait for the MV teaser 🔥#WelcomeSuperM— (Be Happy)¹²⁷ (@exumbrainlucem) September 24, 2019
Watch the group's debut trailer below.
SuperM's debut mini album drops on 4 October.
