This Is Us had some new tricks up its sleeve for the premiere of season four.

While we did follow Jack and Rebecca's return from California and see Jack meet both Miguel and Rebecca's family for the first time, most of the episode was spent with three other storylines: an Army vet coming home, a teen dad balancing school and his baby daughter, and a blind singer falling in love with a waitress.

Of course, they all ended up connected to the Pearsons in one way or another, and while it took a little while to figure out why we cared about these new people, those connections set up some intriguing new stories for the season.

First, the big one.