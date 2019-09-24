Christina Anstead Reveals She Is Back on Bed Rest After Postpartum Injury

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Tue., 24 Sep. 2019 5:29 PM

Christina Anstead Welcomes Baby

Sometimes you have to put yourself first! 

Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead gets real about the importance of taking care of yourself after giving birth. Earlier today, the HGTV star took to Instagram to open up how she's been feeling one week postpartum. She writes that although she's had "like zero pain," this weekend took a toll on her body after throwing her daughter Taylor Reese El Moussa a birthday party. 

"Then I threw Tay a bday party and was lifting and running around all weekend... and yesterday I woke up like oh crap ... and today oh crap turned into oh sh** - I definitely hurt myself," she writes. "It's not the c-section incision area that hurts it's my left abdomen and it hurts bad ;/." 

Before giving birth to her newborn son, Hudson London Anstead, the reality TV personality also opened up about why she decided to have her little one via C-section. She shared on social media that when she was ready to deliver her son Brayden, she had to have an emergency C-section and the experience was "really hard on me physically and emotionally." 

"I really don't feel comfortable trying to go down that route again," she wrote on Instagram at the time. 

While her postpartum injury wasn't due to the C-section, Anstead still urges anyone who recently had a baby to not overdo it. 

"I always want to be the people pleaser in the family and make sure everyone knows how much I care about them- but in doing so I wasn't taking care of myself," she writes on Instagram, alongside a photo with her little one on, nursing in bed. "Back to bed rest and baby cuddles."

Anstead is also mom to son Brayden and daughter Taylor, who she shared with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa

We hope the mom of three starts to feel better soon. In the meantime, enjoy those baby cuddles!

