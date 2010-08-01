Charley Gallay/Getty Images
James Van Der Beek has entered rerun season.
The 33-year-old former Dawson's Creek star wed model Kimberly Brook Sunday, and then he headed to Twitter to share the big news with fans.
"The woman I love did me the honor of became my wife today...I look forward to earning her for the rest of my life," Van Der Beek wrote.
The couple, who are expecting their first child together, announced the baby news just a week after the Beek reached a settlement in his divorce from wife of six years Heather McComb.
Details are scarce on the wedding, so there's no word just yet if any of his DC costars were in attendance.
Although Joshua Jackson may have been too busy with, uh, Pacey-Con to make the big day.
_______
This has been quite the weekend for holy matrimony. Check out other Celebrity Weddings in our gallery!