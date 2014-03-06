Kids Re-Create Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyongo'o & More Stars' 2014 Oscar Looks!

  • By
    &

by Rebecca Macatee | Thu., 6 Mar. 2014 9:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Lawrence, Oscars. Toddlewood

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Toddlewood

What's cuter than Jennifer Lawrence tripping over herself on the Oscars' red carpet? A little girl dressed just like J.Law when she took that tumble!

Yep, the Toddlewood Kids are back again, modeling mini re-creations of the movie stars' Academy Awards looks! Tiny Katniss is a cutie, but just take a look at Jared Leto's mini-me!

Little Leto looks dapper in a black and white tux just like the Dallas Buyer Club star wore. Little Leto even has the tousled-yet-pretty ombre hair thing going on (although presumably this kid's wearing a wig), and the same facial scruffle/sparse goatee as the Academy Award winner.

Jared Leto, Oscars, Toddlewood

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Toddlewood

PHOTOS: ToddleWood kids take on Rihanna, Adele and more celebs' Grammy looks!

Then there's the kid version of Lupita Nyong'o in that gorgeous custom ice blue Prada gown! Little Lupita nails the look, right down to the sparkly headband and sparkly earrings. The 12 Years a Slave star wore gold Fred Leighton jewelry, but let's hope little Lupita got the kids version of this for her photo shoot.

Lupita Nyong'o, Oscars, Toddlewood

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Toddlewood

PHOTOS: 5 biggest jaw-droppers at the 2014 Oscars!

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, got the tiny treatment as well. Their kiddie counterparts seriously did alright, alright, alright recreating the stars' old-school Hollywood glam ensembles!

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, Toddlewood

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Just keep livin'.

PHOTOS: See who made the best dressed list at the 2014 Oscars!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Lupita Nyong'o , Jared Leto , Matthew McConaughey , 2014 Oscars , Camila Alves , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.