Stars are going back to basics with the new Christian Dior Spring 2020 collection.

In honor of the time of the year, the brand's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, took inspiration from the earthy colors, patterns and materials that come from the environment. And, as one can expect from a spring collection, there were plenty of florals too. 

In fact, the runway was woven between rows of trees. In a statement, Dior said of the runway, "Designed in keeping with a zero-waste policy, Dior's ephemeral set is entirely recyclable, plastics-free and uses trees that will journey on to a second life in and around Paris!⁠"

Keeping the theme in mind, Jennifer Lawrencewore a somber yet stylish black skirt and top, which she paired with a black leather jacket. The look was minimal, giving the actress the opportunity to showcase her natural beauty. 

Likewise, Julianne Moore sported a flowing, orange dress and gold jewelry that perfectly complemented her auburn locks and green eyes. 

To see what everyone will be wearing come spring and summer of next year, check out the gallery below.

Christian Dior show, Jennifer Lawrence

Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

Print this picture out and paste it on your fashion vision board, because this look has all the makings of the perfect fall ensemble.

Christian Dior show, Julianne Moore

Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore

This burnt orange dress will take any glam gal from the red carpet to the dinner party. 

Christian Dior show, Karlie Kloss

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

C'est magnifique! The model makes a fierce impression in her enticing black ensemble.

Christian Dior show, Charlie Heaton

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Charlie Heaton

Charlie follows in the footsteps of the stylish men from Miami Vice.

Christian Dior show, Natalia Dyer

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Natalia Dyer

Natalia shows the working girls how to make office attire chic. 

Christian Dior show, Monica Bellucci

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Monica Bellucci

World-renowned fashion model and actress channels Morticia Adams for this designer look.

Christian Dior show, Chiara Ferragni

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Chiara Ferragni

The Italian fashion blogger rocks a kitten heel and chic dress.

Christian Dior show, Amiee Song

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Amiee Song

On Instagram, the influencer describes her look as "painter chic, but make it fashion."

Christian Dior show, Sophia Lillis

Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock

Sophia Lillis

With this Parisian-chic outfit, Sophia is cementing her It-girl status.

