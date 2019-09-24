Stars are going back to basics with the new Christian Dior Spring 2020 collection.

In honor of the time of the year, the brand's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, took inspiration from the earthy colors, patterns and materials that come from the environment. And, as one can expect from a spring collection, there were plenty of florals too.

In fact, the runway was woven between rows of trees. In a statement, Dior said of the runway, "Designed in keeping with a zero-waste policy, Dior's ephemeral set is entirely recyclable, plastics-free and uses trees that will journey on to a second life in and around Paris!⁠"

Keeping the theme in mind, Jennifer Lawrencewore a somber yet stylish black skirt and top, which she paired with a black leather jacket. The look was minimal, giving the actress the opportunity to showcase her natural beauty.

Likewise, Julianne Moore sported a flowing, orange dress and gold jewelry that perfectly complemented her auburn locks and green eyes.