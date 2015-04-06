Why Nina Dobrev Is Leaving The Vampire Diaries

"We want [season six] to be the best possible season we've ever made," Plec told me, "so fans are so emotionally invested in everybody, so that they can say ‘Oh my god, the show in season six is as fresh as ever.' So if we were to lose anybody going in to season seven, whether some of our actors die, whether, whatever happens...Whether they actually move on to live a happy life, then the challenge becomes how do you do the same great job in a newer context, a different context? We have a lot of people who are already set to return, so the show has plenty of opportunities to tell good stories and those that don't survive, just the thought of it actually hurts me a little. We'll see. But it's an exciting challenge."

While fans will go through many emotions—there are more like 50 stages of grief when it comes to a beloved TV character farewell—the upside is that, by all accounts, The Vampire Diaries will continue. We know Nina won't be a series regular, and sadly, Michael Trevino also is leaving the show. But Ian, Paul, Candice Accola and Kat Graham are all on board for season seven, which was already officially picked up by the CW in January.

"Nina is the soul of Vampire Diaries" has been trending on Twitter around the world tonight, and man, do we hear you. I'm crying real tears with you. But maybe, just maybe, Plec and Caroline Dries and their team of writers can pull it off? They certainly have created a new, Nina-less couple with a fierce fandom in Caroline (Accola) and Stefan (Wesley), who just won E! Online's Top Couple. All part of, surely, what Plec meant when she said she wanted fans to invest in all the characters, in the event someone notable would leave.

