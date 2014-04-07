Peaches Geldof's celebrity friends are mourning the death of the 25-year-old mother of two.

Just hours after news of Geldof's death broke, stars like Lily Allen and Sharon Osbourne are reacting and tweeting their condolences.

"My thoughts are with the Geldof's at this awful time," Allen wrote today. "I hope they get to grieve in peace. Peaches, rest in peace gorgeous girl."

Meanwhile, Osbourne tweeted, "Devastated about @peaches_g. Sending condolences & respect to the Geldof family. It's unimaginable what they must be going through right now."