Tonight, ABC launches a brand new mystery with sci-fi drama, Emergence.

The show stars Allison Tolman as a small-town sheriff who finds a strange little girl (Alexa Skye Swinton) at the site of a plane crash and takes her in, and from there, the questions start. Why doesn't she have a scratch on her? Why has she lost her memory? Where did she come from? Why are people after her? Why are people pretending to be her parents?

A new featurette, exclusive to E! News, dives a little bit deeper into what viewers might be able to expect from the show which isn't solely about the mystery. It's also about Jo (Tollman) and her family, including ex husband Alex (Donald Faison) dealing with the choice she made to disregard protocol and take in this little girl, who is now adapting to this new family.

"I like these characters learning about each other and taking care of each other," EP Michele Fazekas says in the clip, and Tara Butters adds that she finds it really fun and interesting "to see how they are reacting, versus just investigate, investigate, investigate."