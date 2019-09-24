All of Meghan Markle's Outfits From the Royals' Africa Tour

Meghan Markle has taken her famous style to South Africa. 

With her and Prince Harry's first tour as a family of three beginning this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Cape Town on Monday to commence their 10-day trip. While it's only been two days so far, we can confidently say the new mom is packed for every occasion. 

Having already racked up four outfit changes, the royal has dressed for a variety of public engagements, from sitting on the grass at Monwabisi Beach to a visit inside Auwal Mosque. 

Considering the sartorial nature of royal tours, we can expect plenty more looks from Markle in the busy days to come as the couple focuses on the issues they're passionate about in the country. 

Without further ado, keep track of all of the duchess' outfits along the way with E!'s gallery below. 

Meghan Markle Outfits, Meghan Markle, Africa

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Wrapped Up

For the first day of the tour, the duchess stepped out in Nyanga township donning a Malawi-made black and white wrap dress by Mayamiko with black wedged wrap espadrilles

Meghan Markle Outfits, Meghan Markle, Africa

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Bold Blue

For a visit to the District Six Museum in Cape Town, the new mom changed into a bright blue midi Veronica Beard shirtdress tied at the waist with a bow. If it looks familiar, that's because she sported it in October 2018.  

Meghan Markle Outfits, Meghan Markle, Africa

Shutterstock

A Duchess in Denim

On Day 2, the royal arrived to Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town dressed for her outdoor surroundings in a Madewell denim jacket layered over a white button-down collared shirt with black pants. The look finished with a pair of Brother Vellies huaraches flats

Meghan Markle Outfits, Meghan Markle, Africa

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Mosque Appropriate

Then, for a visit to the Auwal Mosque, Markle changed into a belted green maxi dress by Staud with Sam Edelman pointed toe flats. The duchess also donned a headscarf. 

Meghan Markle Outfits, Meghan Markle, Africa

Toby Melville/PA Wire

Mom in a Maxi

The Duchess of Sussex was later seen on a walkabout in the Bo Kaap area of Cape Town for Heritage Day without the headscarf and, instead, a flower tucked behind her ear. 

Meghan Markle Outfits, Meghan Markle, Africa

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Stylish Stripes

At a reception held at the British High Commissioner's residence in Cape Town, Archie Harrison's mom recycled the striped Martin Grant maxi dress she sported while on the couple's royal tour of Australia

