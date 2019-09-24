Tyler Cameron Breaks Silence on Gigi Hadid Romance Rumors

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Tue., 24 Sep. 2019 11:05 AM
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tyler Cameron is speaking out for the first time about all of those Gigi Hadid relationship rumors.
Over the summer, following his run on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, Tyler was spotted spending a lot of time with the supermodel in New York City. Hadid even introduced Cameron to her famous friends, including Serena Williams and Taylor Swift.
"Gigi thinks Tyler is really cute and nice and liked that he was a good listener," a source shared with E! News in August. "They have been texting for weeks and have plans to hangout again while Tyler is in NYC. They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."
In early September, Cameron was by Hadid's side as she mourned the death of her grandmother in the Netherlands. Cameron was spotted at the funeral alongside Hadid, her sister Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid and girlfriend Dua Lipa, Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.
In recent weeks, Hadid and Cameron have been spending time apart as the model is overseas walking the runway for multiple fashion week shows.
So, what exactly is their relationship status today?
ROKA / BACKGRID
"We're just friends," Cameron told Entertainment Tonight in an interview Tuesday. "I mean...that's just where we're at. Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good people, she's an amazing person and we're just keeping it friendly."
When asked if he's "in love" with Hadid, a coy Cameron replied, "I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly, so, I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now."
Cameron went on to add, "She's an amazing person, we've had a great time together. We've hung out a few times, that's all."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?