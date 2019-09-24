Like the rest of us, Megan Thee Stallion has, unfortunately, packed away her bathing suits, ditched her days at the beach and said goodbye to summer.

But that doesn't mean she's dropped her life-of-the-party attitude. No, the "Hot Girl Summer" creator is now happily ushering in the cooler weather—with a little help from Jimmy Fallon, naturally. The duo has teamed up for what can only be described as the season defining remix, "Hot Girl Fall."

"Starin' outside all the leaves are changin', feelin' kind of cold, can't stop complainin'," raps Jimmy, a.k.a J.Fal. "Days gettin' shorter with that setting sun. Guess hot girl summer is really done. Then my phone rings and I look to see it says Megan Thee Stallion on caller ID."

And she's got a message: After hot girl summer, comes the fall...because duh. "It's the season to get cozy with a pumpkin-ass beer," she belts out. "Grab a cable kind scar and your chunkiest sweater 'cause the summer was dope but the fall's even better."