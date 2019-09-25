All The Epic Moments From Epik High's First Ever Concert In Singapore

When fans heard that hip-hop trio Epik High would be having their first ever concert in Singapore, it was almost too good to be true. The group made their debut in 2001 and have released 10 studio albums and EPs along the way. Over a decade later, fans of rappers Tablo and Mithra as well as DJ Tukutz can finally see them in person and the trio did not disappoint.

On 14 September, Epik High took the stage at The Coliseum at Resorts World Sentosa. As one of the pioneers of South Korean hip-hop, not only were VIP tickets sold out months before the show, fans started queueing in the afternoon despite the Singapore heat.

This was a testament to Epik High's presence and importance in the K-hiphop industry as not many artists can maintain their popularity after being active for almost 18 years. Fans got a taste of all their hits from the trio's impressive discography with hits like "Love Love Love", "1 Minute 1 Second" and "Born Hater". The group has won multiple awards including Best Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Remapping The Human Soul in 2007 and countless more.

We're bringing you all the epic moments and incredible highlights from Epik High's first ever show in Singapore, from Tablo's heartfelt message to fans to DJ Tukutz' hilariously slick dance moves.

Here they are: