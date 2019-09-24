All The Highlights From The Podium Lounge 2019

Last weekend, the city of Singapore transformed into a winding race track, hosting one of the biggest night races in Formula 1. Top racers such as Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton zoomed through the city skyline, past thousands of spectators who were eager to see who would win the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019.

Spoiler alert! Four-time Formula One World Champion, German racing driver Sebastian Vettel took the number one spot that night with Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen right behind him. After the heart-stopping races and unbelievable main stage performances by music legends like Muse and Red Hot Chilli Peppers, the crowds adjourned to the after-parties held around the area.

The Podium Lounge, located at the Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore is one of the biggest after-parties where celebrities and VIPs head over to party the night away. With Melanie C, sporty spice herself and British actor and singer, Raleigh Ritchie (aka Grey Worm, Commander of the Unsullied in Game of Thrones) taking the stage, here are some of the highlights of the glamorous weekend at Podium Lounge.