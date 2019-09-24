GOT7’s Jackson Releases Emotional Single That's A "Bullet To The Heart": Watch

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 24 Sep. 2019 12:34 AM
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jackson Wang's new single is finally here!
The hot new track, "Bullet To The Heart", is entirely sung in English and evokes the cyclical emotions of a romantic breakup, although Wang also offers another explanation.
"A perspective that I am trying to portray is that when your passion and dedication to something are so strong, they can hold a large amount of power over you," he said, according to Korean news website koreaboo. "So powerful that you are willing to repeat this endless cycle, willing to accept the torture. I believe we are able to endure and accomplish anything because love overcomes everything."
In the music video, Wang is portrayed being in the grasp of a mysterious woman dressed in black (who very much resembles Enchantress from Suicide Squad), and is helplessly manipulated by her.
"Devil in a black dress/They must've kicked you out of the heaven," he soulfully describes her in the opening. "I wish I knew you were an actress/I fell in love with your impression."
The feeling of emotional hurt is a theme that runs through his lyrics as well, and can be seen the catchy chorus.
"I fell for a stranger/With one in the chamber/Who left me for dead/And with a scar on my heart," he sings.
Bullet To The Heart marks Wang's first solo album outside of China, and the support has been immense. In just over a few hours, the music video has already garnered over 390,000 views on YouTube.
Wang is one of the most popular Chinese K-pop artists right now, and has been tapped by various luxury brands to front their campaigns, including Fendi, Cartier and Girogio Armani beauty to name a few.
He debuted in 2014 as part of K-pop boy band GOT7 and is now pursuing solo activities.
Watch the "Bullet To The Heart" MV below.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?