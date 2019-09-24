GOT7’s Jackson Releases Emotional Single That's A "Bullet To The Heart": Watch

Jackson Wang's new single is finally here!

The hot new track, "Bullet To The Heart", is entirely sung in English and evokes the cyclical emotions of a romantic breakup, although Wang also offers another explanation.

"A perspective that I am trying to portray is that when your passion and dedication to something are so strong, they can hold a large amount of power over you," he said, according to Korean news website koreaboo. "So powerful that you are willing to repeat this endless cycle, willing to accept the torture. I believe we are able to endure and accomplish anything because love overcomes everything."

In the music video, Wang is portrayed being in the grasp of a mysterious woman dressed in black (who very much resembles Enchantress from Suicide Squad), and is helplessly manipulated by her.

"Devil in a black dress/They must've kicked you out of the heaven," he soulfully describes her in the opening. "I wish I knew you were an actress/I fell in love with your impression."

The feeling of emotional hurt is a theme that runs through his lyrics as well, and can be seen the catchy chorus.

"I fell for a stranger/With one in the chamber/Who left me for dead/And with a scar on my heart," he sings.