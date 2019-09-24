The Best Dressed Asian Stars at the 2019 Emmys

Held at the renowned Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards feted the best in primetime television programming.

And the results are in: Game of Thrones won Outstanding Drama Series (no surprise here), Fleabag won the well deserved Best Comedy Series and these Asian stars properly dominated the red carpet. Because fashion!

Lilly Singh in Kimberly Parker Atelier

We stan a queen! Wearing an emerald green asymmetrical number from sustainable American evening wear designer Kimberly Parker Atelier, the first female host in late night television stuns on the red carpet last night. And we cannot be happier for Lilly Singh, who breaks new ground; representing people of colour and the LGBTQ community in late night variety!

Nicole Scherzinger in Vivienne Westwood and Lorraine Schwartz

The sultry crooner is a total vision in a sexy number from Vivienne Westwood. And is it just us, or are you guys also getting strong flashbacks of Nicole Scherzinger's performance as the Phantom of the Opera's Christine at the Royal Variety Performance in 2011?? It must be all that white, but we think Miss Daaé's all grown up!!!

Sandra Oh in Zac Posen

She's played a great many roles that are so close to our hearts: A spy with great hair in Killing Eve, a dyslexic, cardiothoracic surgeon in Grey's Anatomy and a brilliantly high strung vice principal in The Princess Diaries (never forget Vice Principal Gupta!!). But it was all Sandra Oh as herself last night at the Emmys — taking our breaths away in the sweetest shade of pink with that dramatic Zac Posen mermaid number!

Jameela Jamil in Monique Lhuillier

This former model, body positive advocate and all round "feminist-in-training" certainly does not disappoint on the red carpet. Refreshing yet classic, Jameela Jamil's celadon green ball gown has found us in a good place. Extra points for that matching minaudière — otherwise known as the housing for her string cheese. Yes, you heard that right. The woman brought her own processed dairy. And for that we applaud her. Hunger is a pain.

Greta Lee in Christopher John Rogers

Writer, actress and funny girl Greta Lee is the yummiest mother we know on the red carpet. We first fell in love with her because of her brilliant comedic timing, and now we're falling head over heels all over again with her for this shantung separate. The volume in that organic shaped halter is contrasted so perfectly with the clean lines of the skirt. And pockets! We do so love a good pocket in evening wear!

Padma Lakshmi in Christian Siriano

Padma Lakshmi is the sort of woman that we all wish we were — intelligent to a fault, has one of the brightest smiles in Hollywood and has the ability to stop traffic in a white halter from Christian Siriano. The host of Top Chef, who brought her daughter to the Emmys last night, was the shining role model that we all aspire to be! If only we could look half as good in our regular clothing.

