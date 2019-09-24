K-Pop Girl Group (G)I-DLE Sets Their Sights On America

Hold on to your seats America, (G)I-DLE is coming your way to "Blow Your Mind"!

The six-member girl group — consisting of Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua — announced yesterday their plans to break into the US market with American-focused new music, singles, videos, and television show appearances. This comes as a result of a new strategic partnership between their Korean parent company Cube Entertainment and e2PR, Strategic Communications, Billboard reports.

Leader of (G)I-DLE Soyeon told Billboard, "We are so excited about making an impact in the United States for our fans there. We are so thrilled and excited to meet our fans in the U.S. We thank them for always supporting us even from far away. We are creating music and performances in our own unique (G)I-DLE way for them to enjoy."

The K-pop girl group is reportedly working on their third studio album, and are expected to announce the release date soon.

"We are proud to be helping to create more opportunities for these amazing young artists in the US," said Ellyn Solis, president of e2PR, in a statement.