BTS' RM Donates Over $80,000 For A Meaningful Cause

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 23 Sep. 2019 8:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
RM, BTS

Twitter/BTS

BTS' RM doesn't need another reason to win our hearts, but he just gave us one more reason to.

Last week, the leader of the Bangtan Boys made a generous donation of 100 million won to help students with impaired hearing, The Korea Times reported. The donation was made in celebration of his birthday, with the funds going to the Seoul Samsung School to help this group of students receive music education.

"RM made the donation, expressing his will to help students with hearing difficulties enjoy music through various means," a school official said, according to Yonhap.

The Seoul Samsung School is a specialised education institute for hearing-impaired students, and currently has 120 students enrolled, ranging from kindergarten through high school.

Read

BTS' RM Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes With A Touching Handwritten Letter

This is not the first time that a member of BTS has made a donation to charity — their philanthropic efforts are well-known to the world.

Besides teaming up with UNICEF Korea for an anti-violence campaign, the members also donated 3% from the sales of physical album copies of their Love Yourself series, and donated 500 million won to the cause together with Big Hit Entertainment.

Other touching charitable gestures by the group and its members in the past include donating to children's charities, supporting animal shelters, and disaster charities.

BTS has officially ended their period of rest, and are currently overseas for an as yet unconfirmed schedule.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia , BTS , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.