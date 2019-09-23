BTS' RM Donates Over $80,000 For A Meaningful Cause

BTS' RM doesn't need another reason to win our hearts, but he just gave us one more reason to.

Last week, the leader of the Bangtan Boys made a generous donation of 100 million won to help students with impaired hearing, The Korea Times reported. The donation was made in celebration of his birthday, with the funds going to the Seoul Samsung School to help this group of students receive music education.

"RM made the donation, expressing his will to help students with hearing difficulties enjoy music through various means," a school official said, according to Yonhap.

The Seoul Samsung School is a specialised education institute for hearing-impaired students, and currently has 120 students enrolled, ranging from kindergarten through high school.