BTS' RM Donates Over $80,000 For A Meaningful Cause

Twitter/BTS
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 23 Sep. 2019 8:44 PM
Twitter/BTS
BTS' RM doesn't need another reason to win our hearts, but he just gave us one more reason to.
Last week, the leader of the Bangtan Boys made a generous donation of 100 million won to help students with impaired hearing, The Korea Times reported. The donation was made in celebration of his birthday, with the funds going to the Seoul Samsung School to help this group of students receive music education.
"RM made the donation, expressing his will to help students with hearing difficulties enjoy music through various means," a school official said, according to Yonhap.
The Seoul Samsung School is a specialised education institute for hearing-impaired students, and currently has 120 students enrolled, ranging from kindergarten through high school.
This is not the first time that a member of BTS has made a donation to charity — their philanthropic efforts are well-known to the world.
Besides teaming up with UNICEF Korea for an anti-violence campaign, the members also donated 3% from the sales of physical album copies of their Love Yourself series, and donated 500 million won to the cause together with Big Hit Entertainment.
Other touching charitable gestures by the group and its members in the past include donating to children's charities, supporting animal shelters, and disaster charities.
BTS has officially ended their period of rest, and are currently overseas for an as yet unconfirmed schedule.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?