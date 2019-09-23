TWICE Is Back With A Sparkling Single To Make You 'Feel Special': Watch

K-pop girl group TWICE is back with a glamorous new single and music video, "Feel Special"!

Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu released their eighth mini album of the same name yesterday to mark their fourth anniversary since their debut.

The synth and bass heavy pop number is dazzling delight, and, according to reports, the song was inspired by the members' feelings in the four years they have been in the music industry. JYP Entertainment head honcho Park Jin-young personally wrote the lyrics for the song after having conversations with each of the members, making this a much more intimate project.

The lyrics of the video reflect the deeply personal thoughts of the members — with Mina's being all the more poignant in light of her recent struggles with anxiety. JYP Entertainment recently announced that Mina would not be participating in upcoming showcases to promote "Feel Special", to focus on recovery from her anxiety disorder.

"I just wanted to hide/Didn't wanna face the world/As if everything has lost meaning," she sings. "As if I have lost meaning/I just sat there still."