TWICE Is Back With A Sparkling Single To Make You 'Feel Special': Watch

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 23 Sep. 2019 7:47 PM
K-pop girl group TWICE is back with a glamorous new single and music video, "Feel Special"!
Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu released their eighth mini album of the same name yesterday to mark their fourth anniversary since their debut.
The synth and bass heavy pop number is dazzling delight, and, according to reports, the song was inspired by the members' feelings in the four years they have been in the music industry. JYP Entertainment head honcho Park Jin-young personally wrote the lyrics for the song after having conversations with each of the members, making this a much more intimate project.
The lyrics of the video reflect the deeply personal thoughts of the members — with Mina's being all the more poignant in light of her recent struggles with anxiety. JYP Entertainment recently announced that Mina would not be participating in upcoming showcases to promote "Feel Special", to focus on recovery from her anxiety disorder.
"I just wanted to hide/Didn't wanna face the world/As if everything has lost meaning," she sings. "As if I have lost meaning/I just sat there still."
But at the heart of "Feel Special" is a powerful message of hope and positivity, one that will encourage their audience to look ahead to better days. "With a warm smile, you held out your hand/ Everything's alright/ From nobody to somebody/ I become a very special me," they sing in the chorus.
The track list for the mini-album includes six other tracks besides"Feel Special" — "Rainbow", "Love Foolish", "Trick It", "Get Loud", "21:29" and "Breakthrough". In particular, "21:29" appears to be co-written by all the members of TWICE, and contains heartfelt messages from the group to their fans.
Watch the music video below.
