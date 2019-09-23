Sarah Michelle Gellarand Freddie Prinze Jr. are taking a gondola ride down memory lane.

It's been nearly 20-years since Freddie and Sarah started dating and they have many happy memories together: the Scooby-Doo movie, the Scooby-Doo sequel and welcoming their two children, to name a few. But now, the stars are revisiting one moment that they will always look back on fondly: their first trip together as a couple.

"So (gulp) 19 years ago, @realfreddieprinze and I took our first trip as a new couple, to #lasvegas (and it was my first time in Vegas) One of the things we did, was ride the gondolas at the @venetianvegas. Well this time we got to take our kids for their first trip to Vegas, so obviously we had to take them on the gondolas," Sarah shared, alongside one old and one more recent photo of her and her hubby on the Venetian canal.