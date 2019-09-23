What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas.

Over the weekend, eagle eye fans caught Bachelor in Paradise stars Mike Johnson and Tayshia Adams getting a little too cozy on Friday night at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. The two were reunited with other Bachelor Nation stars, including Dean Unglert and girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Ben Higgins and girlfriend Jessica Clarke, Ashley Iaconetti and more.

However, despite this feeling like Stagecoach 2.0 between Mike and Tayshia, a source tells E! News that nothing is going on between the reality TV personalities. In fact, she's still very much dating Bachelor in Paradise co-star, John Paul Jones.

"Tayshia and John Paul Jones are still together," an insider shared. "Tayshia and Mike hung out in Las Vegas during the iHeartRadio Music Festival, but they were always with a bunch of stars from Bachelor Nation. They were chummy and getting along but not flirting."