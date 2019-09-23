How to Work the Emmys 2019 Red and Pink Trend IRL

Shutterstock
by Jake Thompson | Mon., 23 Sep. 2019 3:16 PM
Shutterstock
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The stars strutted their stuff at the 2019 Emmys Awards, and their red carpet looks did not disappoint! One of the night's biggest trends? The confectionary color combo red and pink.
Valentine's Day might be months away, but the popular Pantone pairing was spotted in numerous—and fabulous—silhouettes on a handful of the night's biggest A-listers.
Who says you have wait 'til February to pull this look off IRL? From sensational strappy sandals to geometric wrap dresses, we've handpicked bold red and pink frocks, heels and accessories so you can work the season's trend at home, in the office or your next date night out!
Here are 10 of our favorites below.
Up your colorblock game in this geometric wrap dress that's perfect for an afternoon picnic. Also available in navy and green.
Style has no borders in this bold striped two-piece set.
Send your swag through the roof with these strappy sensations. Also available in gold and natural zebra.
Create shapes in this '70s-inspired glam satin tie frock.
Keep summer here with this bright berry eyeshadow palette that will enhance any color combo you pull out of your closet.
Switch up your silhouette in this season-forward tunic dress.
Fit meets comfort in this laid back ribbed crop sweater. Also available in blue combo, ivory and neutral.
Cut shapes in this life-of-the-party dress.
For the red and pink afficionado in your life, stand out in these asymmetrical pointy toe pumps.
Put some prep in your step in this ribbed and striped sweater dress that's perfect for fall.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?