Big Little Lies Group Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

by Jake Thompson | Tue., 24 Sep. 2019 4:00 AM
Halloween will be here before we know it and we've got one thing on own minds: costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route, or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a group costume that is both unique and fun to build together.
Need an idea? Why not be the drama-fueled moms from summer's biggest obsession Big Little Lies! Grab four of your besties, choose your favorite queen and style your best Audrey Hepburn Trivia Night look.
We've handpicked character profiles for the Monterey 5 so you can just fight over who gets to be Madeline.
Get Madeline's Look: Think oversized men's white dress shirt, hot-pink tassle earrings, and a night mask. If you're really feeling festive, we suggest a sparkling pump and some smeared mascara.
An oversized men's dress shirt will be the envy of the group for its functionality and comfort.
These dangly little cocktail earrings will really sell the look.
Pro tip: Since its cute AF, you can totally reuse this after Halloween.
Get Celeste's Look: Think floor-length black dress, opera gloves and some pearls will aid in capturing this classic Hepburn moment.
Finding a LBD that's floor-length will help elevate this look.
These satin gloves scream wine o'clock!
Complete this costume with a little drip for your neck and ears.
Get the Renata Look: Think floor length dress with lace, a big bow and an even bigger hat.
It's your house and you live here! Renata WOULD practically get married at a costume party so the more wedding-like dress, the better.
You'll be the fairest lady in this rhinestone crystal ribbon brooch.
A giant oversized hat is definitely Renata Klein—approved.
Get Bonnie's Look: Think embroidered or beaded gowns, white satin gloves and a princess tiara.
Be the ultimate party princess in this semi-formal frock!
Slip on this white satin gloves to stay true to Bonnie's fashionista ways.
Own your queendom in this gold rose tiara and earring set.
Get Jane's Look: Think V-neck LBD, some opera gloves and a cute tiara. You can totally coordinate with the Celeste in your group so you don't twin!
This signature LBD with a playful hoop totally conveys Jane Chapman realness.
Complete the occasion with this long flapper opera gloves.
Complete this look with a silver stuffed crystal crown.
