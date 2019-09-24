When Black-ish fans tune in to new spinoff Mixed-ish's series premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 24, they should recognize a very familiar voice when the show's opening credits roll.

And that's because the series, the third in what ABC is calling creator Kenya Barris' "ish" franchise, landed none other than Mimi herself, Mariah Carey, to perform the comedy's theme song!

The new series tells the tale of Johnson family matriarch Rainbow (played by Tracee Ellis Ross on Black-ish) and her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s, chronicling the trials and tribulations they face while trying to acclimate in the suburbs while trying to stay true to themselves after life on a hippie commune. Mixed-ish stars Arica Himmel as the young Bow, with Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter as her parents Paul and Alicia. Christina Anthony, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Gary Cole also star.

Not only does Mariah perform the theme song, "In the Mix," but she wrote it and co-produced it alongside Daniel Moore, as well. And considering her own personal connection to the show's concept, her involvement makes total sense.