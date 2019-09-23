It's Officially Fall: Here are Celebs Who Are Proud Basic B--ches

Grab your Michael Kors bag, crank up Taylor Swift's Red album and head on out to Starbucks for a Pumpkin Spice Latte because it's officially basic b--ch season.

At 3:50 a.m. ET on Monday, September 23, the autumnal equinox occurred, officially transitioning us from summer to fall, the season that has come under the cultural ownership of basic b--ches across the country. No pumpkin is safe. No day will go buy where a Hocus Pocus reference isn't made. No apple will be left unpicked...unless a camera is not at the ready to document said picking. No sweater will be left unworn.

While it previously was used as an insult, women are now embracing the brand, proudly documenting their every "basic b--ch" cliché on their Instagram Stories—including some celebrities.

The term "basic" first went mainstream as a diss thanks to rapper Kreayshawn's debut single "Gucci, Gucci" going viral in 2011, but it didn't really become a badge of honor rather than a backhanded compliment until several years later.

In 2014, Lauren Conrad inadvertently became the poster-woman for the basic b--ch after Allure magazine used the term in a section called "Typecasting," using her as the celebrity example for "Basic." (Another example was Vanessa Hudgens as "Hohemian Hippie.")