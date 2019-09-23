Oprah Winfrey's recent illness landed her in the emergency room.

The 65-year-old TV mogul is opening up about her health scare during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During their sit-down, Oprah recalls getting "very, very sick," which required multiple trips to the doctor.

"I just got cleared yesterday!" Oprah tells Ellen. "I came back from overseas and I thought I had a cold, but it wasn't a cold. I ended up in the emergency room and they said, 'You have pneumonia.' And I go home with pneumonia, and pneumonia is nothing to play with y'all, it is very serious."

The OWN founder goes on to say that she was on antibiotics for a week but they "weren't working," so she went back to the doctor to get another CT scan. When Oprah returned for the scan, she was told, "It's actually worse, you should see a lung specialist."