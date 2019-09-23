It's safe to say Liam's skepticism about Aladin on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is justified.

Laura, 51, married the 29-year-old personal trainer from Qatar just days after meeting him in person. Now, Aladin and Laura are having the proper three-day wedding ceremony and Laura's son, Liam, made the trip to Tunisia despite previously saying he would not be attending. After declining to meet Aladin's parents upon arrival and deciding to sit night one of the ceremony out, Liam seems ready to mingle…or at least go to a bathhouse with Aladin.