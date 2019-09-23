by Jamie Blynn | Mon., 23 Sep. 2019 3:49 AM
In case you missed it—but really, how could you?—at Sunday night's 2019 Emmys, the biggest names in television gathered together for an epic evening of celebration.
The party kicked off early on the red carpet, where the Game of Thrones cast conquered and Zendaya absolutely slayed in an emerald gown. But that was just the beginning of the festivities. Inside, Amy Poehler and Catherine O'Hara momentarily served as the hosts we deserved; Felicity Huffman earned a shady shout-out from announcer Thomas Lennon; and Billy Porter made history as the first openly gay African-American man to win in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category. (Plus, there were all those amazing cast reunions!)
Needless to say, it was a night not to miss.
Alas, some of our favorite faces were MIA from the fanfare. From schedule conflicts to some much needed R&R, several stars were just unable to make it to L.A.'s Microsoft Theater. Keep scrolling to find out exactly why these A-listers did not RSVP yes.
Beyoncé: Though Queen B's Homecoming nabbed six nominations, the Netflix documentary failed to bring home any trophies in the Creative Arts categories, which were presented a week earlier. So, it's safe to say, she skipped the show knowing she wasn't bringing home any awards.
John Legend: Unfortunately, viewers weren't gifted any memeable reactions from Chrissy Teigen, but for good reason. The Voice coach and his family were in Ohio for the weekend to celebrate his dad's 70th birthday. "Oh you at the Emmys??" his wife captioned a video of their son dancing. "Well miles and I are jamming out at grandpa legends's 70th birthday in Springfield, Ohio!"
Jonathan Van Ness: The Fab 5 were down one member while walking the purple carpet. As it turns out, JVN took the night off to get some much needed R&R ahead of his upcoming Over the Top book tour. "Feeling so much love & support," he shared on Instagram Stories. "Taking the next few days to rest up, spend time w my bittens & mom before the book tour get going.. I know it's going to be a lot of hard work but I'm ready. Just want to say thank you all so much, especially my queer eye family and countless other friends and family for reaching out today. Not only to the people who I have known but everyone else who has showered me with grace. It truly means the world."
Joe Jonas: Though wife Sophie Turner was nominated for her first-ever Emmy, the singer had to miss the show for one of his own. Indeed, the Jonas Brothers had a performance at Kansas City's Sprint Center that night. Still, he was there in spirit. "I am so proud of you," he wrote on Instagram Story. "You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you."
Rose Leslie: Sophie wasn't the only Stark to go solo. Kit Harington also attended the event without his wife and plus-one. According to People, the Game of Thrones alum was unable to attend "due to work commitments."
