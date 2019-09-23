K-Pop Star HyunA Launches YouTube Channel To Share Her Daily Life

HyunA has joined the world of YouTube!

The 27-year-old K-pop idol has joined the popular video-sharing social platform to give her fans a peek into her daily life.

In her first video upload, she explained here decision to start a video channel on the platform.

"I want to show a side of myself that I couldn't capture through my new album," she said. "I want it to be raw, just as is."

In the "prologue" video that she shared, snippets of HyunA's daily life can be seen. Whether it's hanging out with friends, strolling through the streets and having interesting quotes catch her eye, or sweet moments with her boyfriend, K-pop idol Hyojong, it all seems to part of the new video channel.

But one thing's for sure, her adorable furry friend So-geum will have a starring role in the series!