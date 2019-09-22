K-Pop Girl Group ITZY To Hold First Showcase Concert In Singapore

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 22 Sep. 2019 9:41 PM
Do you see they're "ICY"? Cool-as-ice K-pop girl group ITZY will be making their first-ever showcase tour for fans in Southeast Asia, with Singapore as one of its stops.
Announcing the news on Twitter, Yeji, Ryujin, Lia, Chaeryeong and Yuna are set to bring their brand of K-pop cool to a total of 11 cities in Asia and the United States.
Singapore is also included on their list of stops for the tour — ITZY will be making their first visit to the Lion City on 13 December. The time and place has yet to be confirmed by organisers.
They will be kicking off their premiere showcase tour in Jakarta on 2 November, before heading to other cities in the region such as Macau, Taipei, Bangkok and Manila. The girl group will then head to the US to continue their promotions in Los Angeles, Washington, New York and more.
ITZY debuted earlier this year in February, and count two songs in their repertoire at the moment — debut track "Dalla Dalla" and more recently, their comeback song, "ICY". Both music videos have racked up almost almost 242 million views on YouTube between them.
The girls are also budding fashionistas, with fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton seating them front row for their Cruise 2020 show in New York.
JYP Entertinament is expected to announce further details about the showcase, such as ticketing and locations, soon.
In the meantime, watch the showcase announcement trailer below:
