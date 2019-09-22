K-Pop Girl Group ITZY To Hold First Showcase Concert In Singapore

Do you see they're "ICY"? Cool-as-ice K-pop girl group ITZY will be making their first-ever showcase tour for fans in Southeast Asia, with Singapore as one of its stops.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Yeji, Ryujin, Lia, Chaeryeong and Yuna are set to bring their brand of K-pop cool to a total of 11 cities in Asia and the United States.

Singapore is also included on their list of stops for the tour — ITZY will be making their first visit to the Lion City on 13 December. The time and place has yet to be confirmed by organisers.

They will be kicking off their premiere showcase tour in Jakarta on 2 November, before heading to other cities in the region such as Macau, Taipei, Bangkok and Manila. The girl group will then head to the US to continue their promotions in Los Angeles, Washington, New York and more.